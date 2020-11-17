Not as Warm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see a few clouds move through the region today. Once those finish moving through, we should see plenty of sunshine. It will be a little cooler today and not nearly as breezy. Highs will range from the 40s in the east to the 50s out west. We may even see a few 60s in south central South Dakota and northern Nebraska.

Heading into Wednesday, we’ll see the wind pick up a bit. Gusts up around 30 mph will be possible. Highs will also warm up. We’ll see 50s to the east with a lot of place cracking the 60s for highs. We may even see a few places get close to 70 out to the west! The mostly sunny conditions will stick around for Thursday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

By Friday, we’ll see clouds increase around the region and temperatures will drop a bit. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 on Friday. Late Friday night into Saturday morning, we may see a few sprinkles or flurries move through. Otherwise, we should stay dry this weekend with highs in the 40s. We’ll briefly drop into the upper 30s for highs early next week. But don’t worry -- the 50s should be back by Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.