Nursing homes to get creative as pandemic shuts down visits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the holidays grow near, visiting elderly family members amid the Coronavirus pandemic is becoming a challenge for many, especially those with family members in nursing homes.

The Good Samaritan Society follows guidance from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services when it comes to visitation amid the pandemic, and the current number of cases in Sioux Falls calls for a cancellation of holiday visitations.

“CMS puts out regulatory guidelines and because our community spread and our county positivity rate is above 10%, when it is above 10% we aren’t able to do inside visits,” said Good Samaritan Society Sioux Falls Village Administrator Alecia O’Neill.

With no visitors allowed in, that leaves it up to staff to fill the void. “We just need to get a little bit creative; I don’t think we need to stop everything we just need to figure out how to do it a little more safely, for everybody’s sake,” O’Neill added.

Safe options include through-the-window visits, outdoor visits with social distancing and masks, and the most common; virtual visits.

“Right now, we are seeing more virtual visits that are being done, and throughout the holidays I think that’s what we’ll see more of too,” said O’Neill.

Beyond the walls of nursing homes, families are met with decisions on how to celebrate the holidays with high-risk or elderly family members outside their households. Good Samaritan Society’s Chief Medical Officer says a sacrifice of tradition this year could lead to a healthier future.

“This too will pass, and that’s my way of saying that this might be a holiday to delay gratifications, this might be a holiday to put it off even though this is what we usually do, knowing that a better day and a safer day will come when we can all get back together again,” said Good Samaritan Society’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gregory Johnson.

If you’d like to spread some holiday cheer, there’s a Send-A-Note option here, Good Samaritan Society says it’s a real mood-booster for not only residents but staff as well.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.