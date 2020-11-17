Advertisement

Rapid City area schools move to all virtual instruction

File photo.
File photo.(KEVN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The Rapid City area school district is closing all schools and moving to virtual instruction because of the surge in coronavirus cases in South Dakota.

The school district sent an email to families Monday night saying distance learning for its 25 schools will begin Wednesday. The email says the district will provide take-home meals and have more information Tuesday.

The district’s latest data shows  94 students and 47 staff have an active case of COVID-19 while 105 staff and 676 students are in quarantine following exposure. The district has seen 501 total active and recovered cases.

