Sioux Falls city council to reconsider mask mandate, no lingering ordinances

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another mask mandate is on the agenda for Tuesday’s Sioux Falls city council meeting. It comes one week after Mayor Paul TenHaken and four city councilors voted down a mask ordinance.

Janet Brekke and Pat Starr are proposing the new mask mandate. They say it’s the same as the previous one requiring masks to be worn inside public places where six feet of social distancing isn’t possible.

“We decided to bring it back strictly because of the numbers. I mean the numbers continue to skyrocket. We saw in a 2-day period 76 deaths,” said Starr.

“The world health organization, last week issued a statement that said cities take action to mitigate the spread now,” said Brekke.

This would be a first reading for the new mask mandate.

However, the original mask mandate from Nov. 10th is now also being reconsidered at Tuesday’s city council meeting. Councilor Rick Kiley has moved to add, “There shall be no penalty for any person found in violation of this ordinance.” This mandate will need six votes to pass. And would go into effect immediately upon publication.

Brekke and Starr are also proposing an ordinance to place capacity restrictions on businesses. They say it’s the same as the “no lingering” ordinance that was in effect earlier in the spring.

Places like restaurants and bars would be limited to ten customers if they can not provide seating that would keep groups six feet apart. Gyms and entertainment venues would also be limited to ten customers or 50 percent of their capacity.

“We lived with it, it was working, it flattened the curve for us and it was palatable I think to the community. We got through that period. And at the time we said we may need to revisit this, you know if our numbers go up. Obviously, our numbers have gone way up,” said Brekke.

This item will be brought up for a first reading Tuesday. If approved for a second reading and a full council vote, that would happen on Dec. 1st.

While Mayor Paul Tenhaken has not expressed support for a mask mandate, he is proposing a resolution. It outlines the expectations for people in Sioux Falls to follow in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19, including wearing a mask and shopping at businesses that have joined the Safer Sioux Falls Pledge.

