Sioux Falls City Council to vote on mask mandate

Sioux Falls City Council discuss several issues at the Nov. 10 meeting
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At 7 pm Sioux Falls City Council will be reconsidering a mask mandate for the city. This comes just a week after it was voted down. It was tied 4-4 with the deciding “no” vote from Mayor Paul TenHaken.

There have been some changes since the last vote. Earlier Tuesday, Mayor Paul Tenhaken said he now supports a mask mandate in Sioux Falls and two city councilors are reconsidering.

Mayor TenHaken has long said a mask mandate would be unenforceable. However, two developments over the last week have changed his mind. One is that local health partners are now asking for a mask mandate. The other being a “no penalty amendment” that is expected. Meaning there wouldn’t be a fine or punishment for someone not wearing a mask.

This no penalty amendment also has councilors Alex Jensen and marshall Selberg reconsidering. Councilor Curt Soehl who is sponsoring the mask mandate moved to remove the penalty, he says to help alleviate some concerns the mayor and other counselors had. Although the mandate was voted down once, Soehl says he’s not giving up.

“When it comes to the health and safety of the citizens in Sioux Falls, I’m not going to quit. I’m going to keep trying to do what I can do, as best that I can do it. And we’re going to continue to try and work for that. First off masks work and secondly it’s what we need to do when we see the number in Sioux Falls,” said Soehl.

“Third, the hospitals are overwhelmed in what’s going on and a fourth thing, I want to do as small of steps as I can to keep our community safe and to keep our businesses open and our schools open.”

Councilors will also be voting on the first reading of a mandate that would place limits on the number of people allowed in local businesses. Places like restaurants and bars would be limited to ten customers if they can not provide seating that would keep groups six feet apart. Gyms and entertainment venues would also be limited to ten customers or 50 percent of their capacity.

