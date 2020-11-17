South Dakota offering training program for those who lost job due to pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Labor is offering a jobs skill training program to help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The UpSkill program is available at little or no cost, state officials said Tuesday.

Certificate programs are being offered in the spring 2021 semester from Lake Area Technical College in Watertown and Western Dakota Technical College in Rapid City. The 18-credit, online programs include marketing, human resources, programming, medical coding, community healthcare worker, phlebotomy and EMT/pre-paramedic.

State Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman said to be eligible, individuals must have lost their job due to a COVID-19 reason and be eligible for state unemployment assistance.

The Department of Labor is partnering with the Board of Technical Education to provide support services to help participants successfully meet their education and career goals.

“After completing an UpSkill program, the participant can enter a new career field, advance in their current field or continue their education,” Hultman said, via a release. “Credits from these 100% online certificates can even integrate with associate and bachelor’s degree programs at public institutions across the state.”

To apply, visit SDUpSkill.com. The application deadline is Dec. 11, 2020.

Officials say funding for the UpSkill program is provided by the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funding.

