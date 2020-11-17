Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Hard-working Vermillion senior has bright future ahead

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Josh Bern’s teachers have nothing but good things to say about him.

“There isn’t a kid that’s happier about coming to school, and there isn’t a kid that we enjoy having more in our classes,” Lenni Billberg said. She is a social science teacher at Vermillion High School.

“He’s had a lot of good influences in his life, and he’s taken those influences and just run with it and become the person that he is, and he is just well on his way to be the best that he can be,” Gretchen Scoblic said. Scoblic is an english teacher at the high school.

Bern is one of the top student bowlers in the state. He’s deciding between four colleges because of their bowling programs.

“I am a little worried about bowling and being an athlete. I don’t know how much travel time it’ll be, but school always comes before that, and I’ve talked to all the recruiters, and they also said education is a big part,” Bern said.

He’s not sure what he wants to study yet though.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Bern receives a $250 scholarship from Clay-Union Electric Corporation, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

