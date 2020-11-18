Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, November 17th

DSU tries to keep win streak going, USD can’t wait to play and Central Lyon GLR’s Lutmer is fun to watch
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:14 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Dakota State women’s basketball team went after it’s 5th straight win and 3rd against a ranked opponent, the USD women are grateful for a chance to get back on the court and the Lions' Lutmer is fun to watch for his head coach.

Latest News

Central Lyon GLR's Eben loves to watch his sophomore QB
Lutmer has been fun to watch for Central Lyon-GLR coach Curtis Eben
USD women's basketball team not taking this season for granted
USD Women’s Basketball team glad to almost be back on the floor
Dakota State's win streak snapped by #24 Morningside
Dakota State’s win streak snapped by Mustangs
10pm Sportscast Monday, November 16th
10pm Sportscast Monday, November 16th