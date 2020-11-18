COVID-19 vaccine trial participant discusses historic experience

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both Pfizer and Moderna have announced experimental vaccines that show promise in aiding the fight against COVID-19, with both showing effective rates of more than 90 percent. But those results have only got to where they are thanks to ongoing trials, something Bree Oatman says was an easy choice to participate in.

“I’d thought about it. Like, I was thinking, ‘Oh, it’d be really cool to be able to participate.’ Because, it’s something tangible to be able to do to help solve the problem.” Oatman says.

After seeing an advertisement for participants needed in Pfizer’s trials, Oatman quickly signed up. She says it opened up another path for her to help overcome the ongoing pandemic, and make a measurable difference to help protect others.

“Day to day, it just kind of goes on and on. And you feel like what can you do to, like make a difference? And, I mean other than like the daily things like wearing a mask, or trying to maintain social distancing and all that kind of stuff.”

Oatmans says she’s received two injections so far, but won’t be told whether or not she’s receiving the trial vaccine or not. And neither will the medical professional administering the dose, in a double-blind experiment. But she says it’s a great opportunity for her to help others learn about the process of creating a safe and effective vaccine, and be a primary source for those looking for information.

“People are unsure about getting the vaccine. They want to know that it’s safe, and so. You know, I can talk about like the reaction I had, which was a completely normal reaction. About, you know like just all of those little things.”

Oatman says she’s currently two months into the ongoing trial, and will be monitored for a total of two years so that researchers may look for any adverse side effects or antibodies.

