Advertisement

Dakota State’s win streak snapped by Mustangs

Trojans 4 game streak is over
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Dakota State women entered Tuesday night’s game, the first of 6 straight at home with a 4-game win streak. And two of those were against nationally ranked teams. The 24th-ranked Mustangs of Morningside came to Madison trying to reverse that, but DSU led after a quarter a trailed by only 1 at the half. But a 22-12 3rd quarter for the visitors proved to be the difference in a 74-67 win for the Mustangs. The Trojans dropped to 4-3 despite 21 points from Savannah Walsdorf and 11 for Jessi Giles. Elsie Aslesen and Lexi Robson each had 10 for the T’s but 5 Mustangs scored 12 or more points led by Sierra Mitchell and Faith Meyer with 16.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phone scam
Police: Sioux Falls man scammed out of $550,000
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says he is now in support of the mask mandate because of two...
Mayor TenHaken says he now supports mask mandate in Sioux Falls
A map of the hottest of the Covid-19 hot spots published in the Forbes article.
Forbes ranks South Dakota riskiest state to visit
Mitchell City Hall (file photo)
Mitchell mayor declares emergency, issues mask mandate
Sioux Falls City Council discuss several issues at the Nov. 10 meeting
LIVE: Sioux Falls City Council to vote on mask mandate

Latest News

Central Lyon GLR's Eben loves to watch his sophomore QB
Lutmer has been fun to watch for Central Lyon-GLR coach Curtis Eben
USD women's basketball team not taking this season for granted
USD Women’s Basketball team glad to almost be back on the floor
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, November 17th
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, November 17th
10pm Sportscast Monday, November 16th
10pm Sportscast Monday, November 16th