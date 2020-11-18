Dakota State’s win streak snapped by Mustangs

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Dakota State women entered Tuesday night’s game, the first of 6 straight at home with a 4-game win streak. And two of those were against nationally ranked teams. The 24th-ranked Mustangs of Morningside came to Madison trying to reverse that, but DSU led after a quarter a trailed by only 1 at the half. But a 22-12 3rd quarter for the visitors proved to be the difference in a 74-67 win for the Mustangs. The Trojans dropped to 4-3 despite 21 points from Savannah Walsdorf and 11 for Jessi Giles. Elsie Aslesen and Lexi Robson each had 10 for the T’s but 5 Mustangs scored 12 or more points led by Sierra Mitchell and Faith Meyer with 16.

