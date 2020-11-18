Empire Mall closed Thanksgiving Day, open Black Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s largest mall is joining many other retailers in remaining closed Thanksgiving day, as businesses continue to navigate the holiday season amid COVID-19.

Simon Properties, which owns the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls, says all its properties will remain closed on Thanksgiving, but will open the following day on Black Friday.

“In these challenging times, we made the decision that we will not open on Thanksgiving Day, instead allowing our associates to spend the holiday with their loved ones,” said Simon Properties President David Simon in a statement.

Several major retailers, including Target, Walmart, Kohls, and Best Buy, have decided against opening Thanksgiving day, pushing back against a years-long trend of opening earlier to get a jump start on the Christmas shopping season. Instead, many have opted to hold sales over long periods of time to avoid large crowds as the country continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

