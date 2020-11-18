Advertisement

Empire Mall closed Thanksgiving Day, open Black Friday

Empire Mall in Sioux Falls, file photo.
Empire Mall in Sioux Falls, file photo.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s largest mall is joining many other retailers in remaining closed Thanksgiving day, as businesses continue to navigate the holiday season amid COVID-19.

Simon Properties, which owns the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls, says all its properties will remain closed on Thanksgiving, but will open the following day on Black Friday.

“In these challenging times, we made the decision that we will not open on Thanksgiving Day, instead allowing our associates to spend the holiday with their loved ones,” said Simon Properties President David Simon in a statement.

Several major retailers, including Target, Walmart, Kohls, and Best Buy, have decided against opening Thanksgiving day, pushing back against a years-long trend of opening earlier to get a jump start on the Christmas shopping season. Instead, many have opted to hold sales over long periods of time to avoid large crowds as the country continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says he is now in support of the mask mandate because of two...
Mayor TenHaken says he now supports mask mandate in Sioux Falls
Mitchell City Hall (file photo)
Mitchell mayor declares emergency, issues mask mandate
Sioux Falls City Council discuss several issues at the Nov. 10 meeting
LIVE: Sioux Falls City Council to vote on mask mandate
Sioux Falls City Counselors have passed a mask mandate. The vote was 6 to 2.
Sioux Falls City Council passes mask mandate
Jodi Doering, a registered ER nurse in South Dakota, describes the COVID-19 pandemic as being...
Some COVID-positive patients don’t believe virus is real, even as they’re dying, SD nurse says

Latest News

A South Dakota sports broadcaster, Mike Henriksen, talks about his new book he's releasing in...
Sports broadcaster & co-author release book
"Genuine Journeys of Life" is a compilation of stories told by various individuals.
South Dakota sports broadcaster to release book with co-author
Sioux Falls City Council votes down no lingering ordinance
Sioux Falls City Counselors have passed a mask mandate. The vote was 6 to 2.
Sioux Falls City Council passes mask mandate