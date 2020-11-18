Advertisement

How to celebrate Thanksgiving during a pandemic

By Scott Engen
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This year, Thanksgiving is different, there’s no doubt about it. But, that doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate with your friends and family.

Addie Graham-Kramer, Founder and CEO of The Event Company in Sioux Falls, says this is your opportunity to be creative.

“Now is the time to embrace the change, and do things differently," Graham-Kramer said.

While traditional meals around the dinner table may not be an option for some this Turkey Day, Addie recommends a drive-by potluck.

“You each pick your own recipe and then package it up individually into their own little containers, and then set a time when you can actually do those drive-bys and drop (the food) off on their doorsteps," Graham-Kramer said.

If you’re one who likes to get outside, a turkey trot with immediate family may be a good option.

“While the big races might not be happening, now is a time to be able to get outside, take a walk around the block," Graham-Kramer said. "What about even exploring some of your local trails?”

In addition, you can experiment with a recipe swap, or throw on your favorite pajamas and designate the day to eating some pie.

“There are so many incredible local bakers in the community, go patronize them, go buy your pies from them, and then just enjoy the whole day lounging around.”

Addie says Friendsgiving is still an option, just virtually. And, maybe you can add some trivia to the festivities after the meal.

“There are so many printables online, you can print these off, send them to those on the receiving end of your Zoom call, and talk about things like what you’re grateful for, or maybe what’s one thing on the dinner table you would not eat?” Graham-Kramer said.

