Advertisement

KFC embraces a coronavirus future of drive-thru lanes, pickup orders

There are two new store designs
KFC says it will roll out the new designs in three markets next year: West Palm Beach, Florida,...
KFC says it will roll out the new designs in three markets next year: West Palm Beach, Florida, Indianapolis and central Kentucky.(Source: Yum! Brands, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – KFC has unveiled two new restaurant designs for the coronavirus era.

One emphasizes the drive-thru, which made up 60% of the company’s third-quarter sales.

It features two drive-thru lanes, with one dedicated to mobile order pickup.

It includes an outdoor seating area called the “Colonel’s Porch” and an interior dining room smaller than current layouts.

The other design ditches the traditional dining room, giving it less square footage.

Both concepts include a brightly lit red bucket that directs customers to a new “cubby system” for online and pickup orders.

Some locations will have dedicated parking spots for app orders and reserved spaces for DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates delivery drivers.

KFC says it will roll out the new designs in three markets next year: West Palm Beach, Florida, Indianapolis and central Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls City Counselors have passed a mask mandate. The vote was 6 to 2.
Sioux Falls City Council passes mask mandate
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says he is now in support of the mask mandate because of two...
Mayor TenHaken says he now supports mask mandate in Sioux Falls
Mitchell City Hall (file photo)
Mitchell mayor declares emergency, issues mask mandate
Sioux Falls City Council discuss several issues at the Nov. 10 meeting
Sioux Falls City Council to vote on mask mandate
Jodi Doering, a registered ER nurse in South Dakota, describes the COVID-19 pandemic as being...
Some COVID-positive patients don’t believe virus is real, even as they’re dying, SD nurse says

Latest News

Patrick Foye, Chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, hands out face...
EXPLAINER: What’s with the confusion over masks?
Iota and Eta have devastated Central America.
Iota’s devastation comes into focus in storm-weary Nicaragua
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in...
House Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker to lead into Biden era
Biden meets with defense experts and continues to build his team as the Trump administration...
LIVE: Biden listens to frontline workers amid transition challenges
LIVE: Gov. Noem holds media briefing