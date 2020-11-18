Advertisement

Lutmer has been fun to watch for Central Lyon-GLR coach Curtis Eben

Lions roar into 2-A title game Friday
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCK RAPIDS, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Lions have a chance to finish off a perfect season Friday afternoon in Cedar Falls. And the Central Lyon/George-Little Rock team will be led by a sophomore quarterback who’s been opening eyes much like Hunter Dekkers did during his time with West Sioux. This kid can run, he can throw and he’ll do whatever he needs to for his team to win.

And so far it’s been pretty much everything for head coach Curtis Eben who smiles when he thinks about the fact that Lutmer has 2 more years of high school football. “Yeah absolutely. He’s a super talented kid. No matter what he does he’s probably the best player on that team whether it’s football, basketball, baseball or track. Whatever it is he’s going to lead our school and he’s only a sophomore. So we’re going to enjoy the ride and then watch him run and he’s a fun kid to watch,” says Curtis Eben, head coach.

Lutmer has been fun to watch, but so has the entire team. And much to the delight of Curtis who was a stud defensive player in his day, that side of the ball is pretty solid as well. The Lions play Waukon Friday afternoon for the 2-A championship.

