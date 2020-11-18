Advertisement

Minnesota to close bars, restaurants, gyms for 4 weeks

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is planning to announce new COVID-19 restrictions that will shut down indoor dining at bars and restaurants, close gyms and fitness centers, and put organized indoor youth sports on hold for four weeks.

Bars and restaurants will still be allowed to offer takeout during the four-week pause, according to a person with knowledge of the governor’s plan.

That person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak ahead of the governor’s Wednesday night announcement.

Walz told reporters Tuesday that the state is trying to ease the strain on hospitals.

