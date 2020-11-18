Advertisement

Sioux Falls City Council votes down no lingering ordinance

(KSFY)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -At Tuesday’s Sioux Falls City Council meeting Janet Brekke and Pat Starr proposed an ordinance to place capacity restrictions on businesses. Councilors voted 4 to 4 with Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken breaking the tie by voting “no.”

“I don’t want this hanging over the business community right now, they don’t need this,” said TenHaken.

Places like restaurants and bars would have been limited to ten customers if they could not provide seating that would keep groups six feet apart. Gyms and entertainment venues would also have been limited to ten customers or 50 percent of their capacity.

Several businesses owner spoke during public input sharing concerns that the ordinance could have a negative impact on their business.

“In the restaurant, bar industry we feel like watching what happened over the first time with Walmart, and the Home Depot’s and people getting stimulus money and we were made out to be the bad guys," said a local business owner.

