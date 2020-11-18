Advertisement

South Dakota Medical Association pushes statewide mask rules

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - The largest group representing South Dakota doctors has come out in support of a statewide mask mandate as several cities have moved to require masks in public settings.

The South Dakota State Medical Association has been urging people to voluntarily wear masks, but updated its stance to “strongly support” a statewide mandate.

Gov. Kristi Noem has opposed government-imposed mask mandates, arguing they have not been proven to halt the spread of infections. She plans to give an update on the state’s coronavirus situation later Wednesday.

South Dakota is enduring one of the worst virus outbreaks in the country.

