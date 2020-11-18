Advertisement

South Dakota reports 30 new COVID-19 deaths as active cases reach 19,240

MGN
MGN(MGN)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported a spike in COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

The state reported 1,387 new cases to bring the state total to 68,671. 19,240 of those cases are currently active. 48,757 South Dakotans have recovered from the coronavirus.

MORE: Sioux Falls City Council passes mask mandate

Currently, 593 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Overall, 3,864 South Dakotans have been hospitalized.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 21.5% of staffed hospital beds and 47.5% of ICU beds. 33.4% of hospital beds and 18.1% of ICU beds are still available in the state.

The 30 new deaths bring the state death toll to 674. The deaths were reported as 17 people in the 80 plus age range, 11 people in the 70-79 age range, and two people in the 60-69 age range.

Department of Health officials say the state continues to see the largest number of cases among the 20-29 age range with deaths remaining high in the 80 plus age range.

