South Dakota sports broadcaster to release book with co-author

"Genuine Journeys of Life" is a compilation of stories told by various individuals.
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mike Henriksen is the host of the radio show called “Sportsmax.” He’s been a broadcaster in towns across South Dakota for the past 30 years. He also is the co-host of a daily sports show, “Calling All Sports with Mark O and Mike H.” His co-host is the sports director of Dakota News Now, Mark Ovenden. Henriksen is also a play-by-play announcer for South Dakota Public Television.

He is releasing a book with co-author, Cindy Lea Bahe. The book is called Genuine Journeys of Life. It follows people’s individual stories; their successes, their failures, and their joys. It’s a compilation of stories told by the people who experienced them. It’s on sale for pre-order for $19.95. You can pre-order a copy here with an estimated release by mid-December.

