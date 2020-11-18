USD Women’s Basketball team glad to almost be back on the floor

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The U.S.D. women’s basketball team has very high expectations, even with the loss of so many talented seniors to graduation.

But they still have a great core of players back led by senior center Hannah Sjerven. And after having their season cut-short by the pandemic after making the NCAA tournament, this group is inspired to get back out on the court and pick up where they left off when they play in the Crossover Classic which includes South Carolina. And they appreciate just having the chance to play even more after the last 8 months. “We felt what it was like for your season to just end and I think it’s just kind of opened our eyes to how lucky we are to practice in these facilities every day, to be around each other even if it is masked and just the opportunities we have. I don’t think we’re taking them for granted," says Hannah Sjerven.

USD Senior and Onida native Chloe Lamb says, “We want to play games just as much as everyone else does and so we’re going to do our best to do that. We’re doing our past and hopefully everyone else is doing their part. But whenever we get the opportunity we’ll be ready to go.”

Hopefully that will be late November at the Pentagon. The Coyotes gave the Gamecocks a pretty good game on their home court last year in the pre-season and rolled through the conference schedule and post season tournament without a loss.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.