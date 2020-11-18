Warmer and Breezy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are going to have much warmer air spill into the region for our Wednesday. Highs will range from the 50s in the east to the 70s out in central South Dakota. In the southeast, we will see the wind pick up, as well. Wind gusts around 30 mph will be possible for some this afternoon.

It’s going to stay relatively nice for our Thursday. The wind will die down and we’ll keep highs in the 50s and 60s across the region. By Friday, we’ll start to cool things off a little bit. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Clouds will start to move into the region ahead of a system coming our way for Saturday. We’ll see some rain move through the region. Early Saturday morning, we may see a few wet snowflakes mix in, but most of what falls should be rain. Highs will be in the 40s over the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, we’ll start off with highs in the mid 40s for most. By the time Thanksgiving rolls around, we should see a slight warm up. Highs should be back in the 50s by then.

