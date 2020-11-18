Warmer Temperatures Continue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Warmer temperatures have made a comeback across the region and they are being accompanied by breezy conditions. The wind will die down throughout the night resulting in a fairly mild night with lows only falling into the upper 30′s and the lower 40′s. For Thursday, we can expect more sunshine and temperatures to remain mild as highs get back to the upper 50′s and lower 60′s!

For Friday, cooler air will begin to build in with highs making it to the 40′s to the lower 50′s. Sunshine will be sticking around. The weekend will begin with sunshine, but cloud cover will be increasing throughout the day on Saturday with temperatures only getting into the lower to mid 40′s for highs. We’re tracking a chance for a light rain/snow mix on Saturday night and into Sunday, but snow accumulation isn’t anticipated.

Sunday will feature more sunshine with comparable temperatures and we look to stay mild heading into next week. Highs will be in the mid 40′s to the lower 50′s on Monday. We’re tracking another chance for a light rain/snow mix on Tuesday, but then on Wednesday and for the rest of Thanksgiving week our weather pattern looks to stay dry with high temperatures slightly above normal and getting into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s.

