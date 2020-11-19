Advertisement

Another Warm Day

Not as Breezy
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is going to be another nice day temperature-wise. We’ll see highs well above average again. We’ll top out in the low to mid 50s up to the north with low 60s down to the south. The wind won’t be as strong today, either. Tonight, we’ll be mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Temperatures will cool off a bit for Friday. We’ll see a few clouds start to move back into the region with highs for most in the 40s. We may manage to crack the 50s out in central South Dakota. Over the weekend, highs should stay in the 40s. That chance of a little rain and a few flurries we’ve been tracking looks to take more of a dive to the south. There’s still a slight chance we could see a shower or a flurry Saturday night, but most of us should stay dry. The sun will come out Sunday with highs in the 40s.

By the beginning of next week, we’ll stay in the low to mid 40s for highs with lots of sunshine. It still looks like we could hit 50 for Thanksgiving, but we would drop back into the 40s for highs shortly after that.

