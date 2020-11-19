Advertisement

Avera closes Groton clinic as part of surge plan

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(Dakota News Now) - One Avera Health will temporarily close and another will be operating at reduced hours as part of the health care system’s surge plan to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Avera Medical Group Groton will close Nov. 23, and the Avera Clinic in Ellendale, N.D. will begin limiting its hours the same day, an Avera spokesperson said Thursday.

The move is part of Avera’s plan to deal with an increase in COVID-19 patients. Avera officials say this will allow staff from these clinics to be deployed in areas of greater need, which includes Avera St. Luke’s in Aberdeen.

“We believe having access to rural health care is incredibly important, and we are committed to continuing to serve these towns in the future,” said Todd Forkel, President and CEO of Avera St. Luke’s Hospital, via a press release.

Avera said patients of these facilities and community residents should still seek medical care when necessary, and that their clinics in Aberdeen are open and safe to visit. Avera will also continues to offer virtual care.

South Dakota has been dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases for over a month. As of Thursday, the state has just under 18,000 active cases and has had over 700 COVID-19 deaths.

