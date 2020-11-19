Avera Medical Minute: Family Life Educator offers tips on having a safe and fun Thanksgiving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thanksgiving will certainly look different for many of us this year. Avera Family Life Educator Patricia Bates offers insight on how to stay safe and offers tips on new things to try this year.

Q: What can we do to still enjoy Thanksgiving and still be safe?

A: The safest option would be to just host a Thanksgiving meal with the people that live in your household. That’s the CDC guidelines, this year. If you are hosting people outside of your house household, just making sure to stay six feet apart, wear your mask on when you’re not eating, and good hand-washing hygiene.

Q: What are some of the traditions and maybe new things that we can try this year?

A: Yeah, so I definitely you’ll probably have to think outside of the box a little bit this year. You could do some virtual options. Maybe host a virtual Thanksgiving. Maybe everyone schedules a time to get on to the zoom and play a board game or do a virtual game together, have the kids make Thanksgiving crafts. Talk about things we’re grateful for this year.

Q: How can we talk to our kids about this?

A: The great thing about kids is they’re very adaptable and so, explaining to them that we just got to keep relatives safe, got to keep Grandma Grandpa safe. If Grandma and the kids always make chocolate chip cookies on Thanksgiving, you can still do that but do it over zoom. If they live close enough in town you could do a contactless delivery drop-off, a gift basket or meal for them, send them a homemade card, drawing, pictures of the grandkids. There are some fun ways to still include them.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.