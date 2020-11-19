Advertisement

Dad gets lightning bolt haircut to match son’s surgery scars

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri father got a replica of his 5-year-old son’s lightning bolt-shaped scars shaved into his head in order to ease the little boy’s self-consciousness.

Jonathan Tynes is really into cool designs. It’s what he does at his print shop in Pacific, Missouri, and he recently had a lightning bolt design cut into his hair.

His 5-year-old son, Hunter Tynes, has the same lighting bolt in his hair, but Hunter’s is not there by choice. He was born with a condition that caused the plates in his head to be fused together prematurely.

Months before he turned 2, Hunter had reconstructive skull surgery.

“So, he had to be cut from ear to ear, opened up and his skull totally reshaped,” Jonathan Tynes said.

The zigzag pattern was done so his hair would cover it up as it grew back, which worked on top, but the scar tissue on the sides didn’t cooperate.

Hunter has been very self-conscious about that lately.

“I said, ‘Your lightning bolts are really cool. I wish that I could have that.’ And he goes, ‘Well, why don’t you? Why don’t you have them? If they’re so cool, then why don’t you get them?’ I said, ‘OK, then, I will,’” Jonathan Tynes said.

So, the father went to the barber and got a replica of Hunter’s lightning bolt scars shaved into his hair.

“The messages that poured in, the people that said how it touched them, it’s been really incredible,” he said.

Hunter says his father is his best friend.

Copyright 2020 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls City Counselors have passed a mask mandate. The vote was 6 to 2.
Sioux Falls City Council passes mask mandate
Governor Noem addressed the media in her first COVID-19 briefing since July on Wednesday.
Noem leaves mask-wearing out of “common-sense” steps to help slow spread of COVID-19
MGN
South Dakota reports 30 new COVID-19 deaths as active cases reach 19,240
Sioux Falls City Council votes down no lingering ordinance
Minnesota to close bars, restaurants, gyms for 4 weeks

Latest News

COVID-19
Professor looks at pandemic numbers in South Dakota
Mike Steffen has worked for Hy-Vee for 43 years
Someone You Should Know: Over Four Decades of Dedication
As the ongoing pandemic continues, businesses are looking for new and creative ways to bring in...
Aberdeen business offering unique option for lost wedding days
Sioux Falls reacts to mask mandate
Sioux Falls reacts to mask mandate
Minnesota shuts more businesses as COVID-19 spread soars