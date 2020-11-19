DSU, Sanford Health partner to create cyberhealth ‘innovation center’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota State University is partnering with Sanford Health in a collaboration focusing on cyberhealth developments.

Leaders of the two organizations announced the CyberHealth Strategic Alliance on Wednesday.

Officials say the university will work with the health care provider to create an “innovation center” that expands the cyber workforce, sparks innovations for health care delivery and drives economic development across the region.

The initiative will create a pipeline of students to push for programs crossing cyber skills with health care, according to a news release. With DSU’s experience in cyber security, officials say this project could serve as a model for health care nationwide.

