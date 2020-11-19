Fresh Faces Abound For Coyote Men’s Basketball

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of South Dakota men’s basketball team is scheduled to open their season a week from today against Colorado at the Little Apple Classic in Manhattan Kansas.

Perhaps the Coyotes’ introduction song should be the Who’s “Who Are You”?

That’s because after after graduating five key contributors, Stanley Umude and Ty Chisom are the only seniors on this year’s Coyote team. Beyond that other holdovers from last year saw little to no playing time and there are nine new players on the roster as well!

Adding to the difficulty of trying to bring the team together are COVID-19 complications. Hunter Goodrick can’t leave his native Australia yet while several other players are still in quarantine.

It’s going to make for a challenging start to USD’s season, though the Coyotes are confident that they’ll be a dangerous by the end.

