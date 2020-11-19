Advertisement

How has the housing market in Sioux Falls been affected by the pandemic?

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Amy Stockberger is the owner and broker of Amy Stockberger Real Estate. She owns the company with her husband, Adam. Amy went to USD and started her real estate career in 2000.

She said the real estate company has relocated more buyers into Sioux Falls in 2020 than any other year. Amy has had buyers from Seattle, Nevada, Oklahoma, Indiana, Minnesota, California, and North Carolina. Many people have Midwest roots from their childhood and are moving back.

The inventory of houses is down by almost 40% right now, and the amount of people looking to buy is high. She said pair that with the fact that interest rates are very low and that’s what’s causing a competitive market.

For buyers, getting multiple offers on your home within hours of listing it is the norm if the home is under $300,000.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls City Counselors have passed a mask mandate. The vote was 6 to 2.
Sioux Falls City Council passes mask mandate
Governor Noem addressed the media in her first COVID-19 briefing since July on Wednesday.
Noem leaves mask-wearing out of “common-sense” steps to help slow spread of COVID-19
MGN
South Dakota reports 30 new COVID-19 deaths as active cases reach 19,240
Sioux Falls City Council votes down no lingering ordinance
Minnesota to close bars, restaurants, gyms for 4 weeks

Latest News

DSU, Sanford Health partner to create cyberhealth ‘innovation center’
Rapid City police car. File photo.
Person of interest detained in Rapid City shooting
South Dakota unemployment claims continue downward trend
Amy Stockberger, a broker in Sioux Falls, says it's a great time to sell your house, but it's...
Best Advice for Home Buyers & Sellers