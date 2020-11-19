How has the housing market in Sioux Falls been affected by the pandemic?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Amy Stockberger is the owner and broker of Amy Stockberger Real Estate. She owns the company with her husband, Adam. Amy went to USD and started her real estate career in 2000.

She said the real estate company has relocated more buyers into Sioux Falls in 2020 than any other year. Amy has had buyers from Seattle, Nevada, Oklahoma, Indiana, Minnesota, California, and North Carolina. Many people have Midwest roots from their childhood and are moving back.

The inventory of houses is down by almost 40% right now, and the amount of people looking to buy is high. She said pair that with the fact that interest rates are very low and that’s what’s causing a competitive market.

For buyers, getting multiple offers on your home within hours of listing it is the norm if the home is under $300,000.

