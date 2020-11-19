Advertisement

I-29 crash near Watertown leaves 1 dead

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State officials say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in northeast South Dakota.

The crash happened Wednesday night on Interstate 29 about four miles north of Watertown, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say a 1969 Ford Mustang was driving north when it was rear-ended by a Chevrolet pickup. The Mustang crashed into the ditch and rolled.

The 58-year-old man driving the Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old man driving the pickup was not hurt.

No one else was involved in the crash. Authorities say both men were wearing seat belts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

