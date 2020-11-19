Man injured in shooting in southeast Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a shooting in a parking lot in southeast Sioux Falls left one person hospitalized.

Police say the victim, a 19-year-old man, met with another person outside the Walgreens at 57th Street and Cliff Avenue around 1:45 p.m. Thursday. The second person shot the 19-year-old man, then left the area.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

No other details have been released. Police say it is still early in the investigation. They say there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.

