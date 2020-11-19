Mayo Clinic: 905 staff diagnosed with COVID in past 2 weeks

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - More than 900 staff members in the Mayo Clinic Health System in the Midwest have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the last two weeks.

Dr. Amy Williams is the executive dean of Mayo Clinic Practice. She said this week that that number accounts for 30% of all staff that have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. And, she said, 93% of the sickened staff were exposed in the community, not at work. She says that shows just how widespread the virus is in the Midwest.

The health system has Midwest locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa, but didn’t specify where the affected employees were located.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is shutting down bars, restaurants, fitness centers and other venues and activities for four weeks to try to get the virus’ spread under control.

