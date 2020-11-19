Minnesota Governor Pauses MSHSL Sports Ending Football & Volleyball Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Minnesota High School sports season is on hold.

Again.

This time it means the end of the line for fall teams.

In response to COVID-19 community spread spikes, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued an executive order halting all indoor and outdoor MSHSL sports beginning midnight Friday through midnight December 19th. This includes all practices, group workouts, games and tournaments.

This puts an end to the high school football section playoffs which began yesterday and the high school volleyball season which was scheduled to start section play November 30th.

For more from the MSHSL regarding the ruling and impact on winter sports, click HERE .

