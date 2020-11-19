Advertisement

O’Gorman Eager For Redemption At State Volleyball

Top Seed In AA With 23-0 Record
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Volleyball Tournaments begin tomorrow with O’Gorman the heavy favorite in AA crown in Brookings’ Swiftel Center.

The 23-0 Knights held their final practice at their home gym this evening eager to begin play tomorrow after finishing runner up a year ago. The combination of better team chemistry and playing through a challenging schedule that included wins over the top ranked teams in Class A & B has them confident they’ll be able to take home the top prize this year.

The Knights open tournament play tomorrow at noon against Harrisburg.

