Advertisement

Owl found inside Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

By WKTV Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WKTV) - A big-eyed traveler got himself stuck inside New York’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

Ellen Kalish, the director of Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, said the northern saw-whet owl, now named Rockefeller, likely “cushioned with all the branches and the boughs and just couldn’t get out.”

It is believed the owl was stuck inside the iconic Christmas tree for at least three days without food or water.

After Rockefeller was rescued, he was sent to a veterinarian where they fed him and made sure he was hydrated.

The truck driver who drove the 75-foot Norway spruce to New York City found the owl.

“We’ve never seen anything like this, where he probably was trapped in when they tied it up and started to transport it,” Kalish said. “But the fact that he’s in such great shape as he is, it’s wonderful.”

Once Rockefeller is fully recovered, he will be released back into the wild, joining about two million other northern saw-whet owls that live in the wild across the nation.

Copyright 2020 WKTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls City Counselors have passed a mask mandate. The vote was 6 to 2.
Sioux Falls City Council passes mask mandate
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says he is now in support of the mask mandate because of two...
Mayor TenHaken says he now supports mask mandate in Sioux Falls
Governor Noem addressed the media in her first COVID-19 briefing since July on Wednesday.
Noem leaves mask-wearing out of “common-sense” steps to help slow spread of COVID-19
Mitchell City Hall (file photo)
Mitchell mayor declares emergency, issues mask mandate
Sioux Falls City Council discuss several issues at the Nov. 10 meeting
Sioux Falls City Council to vote on mask mandate

Latest News

Mike Steffen has worked for Hy-Vee for 43 years
Someone You Should Know: Over Four Decades of Dedication
As the ongoing pandemic continues, businesses are looking for new and creative ways to bring in...
Aberdeen business offering unique option for lost wedding days
Sioux Falls reacts to mask mandate
Sioux Falls reacts to mask mandate
Minnesota shuts more businesses as COVID-19 spread soars
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in...
Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker again to lead into Biden era