Pedestrian injured after getting hit by a car in Sioux Falls

(WCAX)
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sgt. Martin Hoffman with the Sioux Falls Police Department said one person was sent to the hospital after getting hit by a car Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:15 PM near Minnesota Avenue and 5th Street.

When officers arrived, they found someone injured in the road and a vehicle with damage. Police had to shut down Minnesota Avenue for a short time while officers investigated, but it has since reopened.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police are still investigating.

