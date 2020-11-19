Person of interest detained in Rapid City shooting
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Police say a person of interest has been detained in a shooting at a Rapid City apartment building.
Authorities say someone called 911 about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and said a man had been shot in the leg. The man was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The person of interest was detained in an alley one block south of the apartment building after a witness provided a name and description of the clothing the shooter was wearing.
Officers say they also found a gun between the route one would take to walk from the apartment to the alley.
