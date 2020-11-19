Advertisement

Reynolds gives $14M to Iowa care homes as virus cases rise

(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Gov. Kim Reynolds says she will provide $14 million in federal funds to Iowa’s long-term care centers to help them manage new outbreaks of the coronavirus at the facilities.

The federal virus relief money announced Thursday will pay for additional testing and staffing at the long-term care center. It comes at a time when Reynolds says another 20 facilities are dealing with outbreaks. That means about a quarter of the state’s care homes now have outbreaks.

Reynolds also announced that statewide television, radio and print advertisements are launching that are aimed at encouraging people to take steps to slow the spread if the virus, such as wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands.

