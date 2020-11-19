Advertisement

Sioux Falls reacts to mask mandate

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Tuesday night, the Sioux Falls City Council voted 6-2 to enact a city-wide mask mandate. It requires masks to be worn in all indoor buildings where social distancing is not possible.

“It does feel very good to see the city actually wanting to have a mask mandate instead of just maybe recommending,” said Katie Beauchman of Sioux Falls.

“We’ve worn our mask I’ve got mine with me, we’re outside so I’m not wearing one right now, but it’s just kind of a common-sense deal,” Chuck Jepson added.

Jepson of Sioux Falls says he wears a mask because the science says it works but respects others’ choices around the state.

“We just don’t know with this thing. Where it’s going, what’s happening? You hear so many things with the science and if a mask doesn’t help, but maybe it makes you feel better and maybe it does work I don’t know. I think a wise choice personally is to wear a mask but if you don’t want to wear one, I love living in where we have that freedom,” Jepson said.

Alex Jensen was one of two councilmembers who switched their vote from no-to yes over the last week and says it was to assist healthcare workers.

“It’s a 50/50 issue. There are half the people on one side there are half the people on the other. It’s not a power grab, what it is is we have to help each other out here,” Jensen said.

Mask debate aside, people just want to get through the pandemic and say unity is the way out.

Beauchman said, “It’s not about politics it’s more where my rights and my freedom end is where your rights and freedom begin. I think we need to rise above that as a community and come together.”

“I think what we need to focus on is working together, staying together as a community, protecting our health and get over this thing and move ahead,” said Jensen.

The mask mandate will go into effect on Saturday and will be in place for 60 days. There are some exemptions, those can be found here.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls City Counselors have passed a mask mandate. The vote was 6 to 2.
Sioux Falls City Council passes mask mandate
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says he is now in support of the mask mandate because of two...
Mayor TenHaken says he now supports mask mandate in Sioux Falls
Governor Noem addressed the media in her first COVID-19 briefing since July on Wednesday.
Noem leaves mask-wearing out of “common-sense” steps to help slow spread of COVID-19
Mitchell City Hall (file photo)
Mitchell mayor declares emergency, issues mask mandate
Sioux Falls City Council discuss several issues at the Nov. 10 meeting
Sioux Falls City Council to vote on mask mandate

Latest News

As the ongoing pandemic continues, businesses are looking for new and creative ways to bring in...
Aberdeen business offering unique option for lost wedding days
Minnesota shuts more businesses as COVID-19 spread soars
Governor Noem addressed the media in her first COVID-19 briefing since July on Wednesday.
Noem leaves mask-wearing out of “common-sense” steps to help slow spread of COVID-19
How to celebrate Thanksgiving during a pandemic
How to celebrate Thanksgiving during a pandemic