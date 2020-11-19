South Dakota prison officials announce release of ‘high risk’ inmate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Corrections have issued a notification about the release of an inmate who officials consider “high risk.”

Twenty-eight-year-old Zachary Krueger’s sentence will expire on Nov. 20, DOC Sec. Mike Leidholt said Thursday.

Kruger is serving a six-year sentence for sexual contact with a person incapable of consenting in Minnehaha County.

“Based on his criminal history, institutional disciplinary record and institutional assessments that indicate a high risk for committing future acts of violence, I am alerting law enforcement and the public of this offender’s pending release from prison,” said Leidholt.

Leidholt said Krueger must be released as he has served his full sentence, and that he will not be under supervision, such as parole, upon his release.

Krueger has indicated he plans to live out-of-state upon his release, but Leidholt said he could stay in South Dakota. He is white, 6-feet-1 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

While the Department of Corrections generally does not issue notifications about releasing inmates, they do notify law enforcement and the public about releases involving inmates who they believe are at a higher risk of reoffending.

Since 2011, the Department of Corrections has issued a total of 11 public notices of pending high risk inmate releases and one public notice of a high-profile inmate release.

