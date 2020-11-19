Advertisement

US adult smoking rate looks unchanged, vaping rate higher

There are more than 34 million adult smokers in the U.S.
About 4.5% of adults were counted as current e-cigarette users last year — about 11 million...
About 4.5% of adults were counted as current e-cigarette users last year — about 11 million people.(Source: KARE, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. decline in cigarette smoking could be stalling while the adult vaping rate appears to be rising, according to a government report released Thursday.

About 14% of U.S adults were cigarette smokers last year, the third year in a row the annual survey found that rate. But health officials said a change in the methodology makes it hard to compare that to the same 14% reported for 2017 and 2018.

The adult smoking rate last saw a substantial drop in 2017, when it fell from 16% the year before.

The new figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mean there are more than 34 million adult smokers in the U.S.

Meanwhile, about 4.5% of adults were counted as current e-cigarette users last year — about 11 million people.

That rate appears to be up from 3.2% in 2018 and 2.8% in 2017. But again, officials said that comparing 2019 with earlier years is difficult because of the survey change.

The CDC figures are based on responses from about 32,000 people.

Health officials have long called tobacco use the nation’s leading cause of preventable disease and death.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls City Counselors have passed a mask mandate. The vote was 6 to 2.
Sioux Falls City Council passes mask mandate
Governor Noem addressed the media in her first COVID-19 briefing since July on Wednesday.
Noem leaves mask-wearing out of “common-sense” steps to help slow spread of COVID-19
Sioux Falls reacts to mask mandate
Sioux Falls reacts to mask mandate
Zachary Krueger
South Dakota prison officials announce release of ‘high risk’ inmate
MGN
South Dakota reports 30 new COVID-19 deaths as active cases reach 19,240

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he leaves The Queen theater, Wednesday, Nov....
Biden tells governors he’ll help states overcome coronavirus
(Source: AP)
Reynolds gives $14M to Iowa care homes as virus cases rise
Yeah, so I definitely you’ll probably have to think outside of the box a little bit this year. ...
Avera Medical Minute: Family Life Educator offers tips on having a safe and fun Thanksgiving
Grover Wilhelmsen performed in an ICU bed while hooked up to a ventilator.
COVID patient plays violin in ICU to thank Utah hospital staff