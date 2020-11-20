Advertisement

8th Street Bridge set to reopen Friday after rehabilitation

Nov. 19, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s a day that Sioux Falls drivers and business owners have been looking forward to.

The Eighth Street Bridge in downtown Sioux Falls is re-opening Friday. The bridge closed to traffic in March for a rehabilitation project.

Work included water main replacements, sidewalk improvements, and bridge lighting. The bridge is one of several vital roads that connect the city’s east and wide sides.

It also brings a good bit of traffic for neighboring businesses.

“It’s going to make such a big difference for all of us. The access, coming from Phillips Avenue will be great. It’s been a long year anyway, a tough year in a lot of ways, but yeah, it just took a long, long time. So, I’m really excited,” said Josephine Schallenkamp, owner of Josephine’s Floral Designery.

The 8th Street Bridge dates back to 1912 and is on the national register of historic places.

