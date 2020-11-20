Advertisement

Construction underway for new bridge connecting Pierre, Fort Pierre

An engineer's rendering of the new bridge connecting Pierre and Fort Pierre, which is set to...
An engineer's rendering of the new bridge connecting Pierre and Fort Pierre, which is set to open in 2023.(South Dakota Dept. of Transportation)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction has begun on a new bridge that will one day connect Pierre and Fort Pierre.

Engineers recently began underwater work on the new Lt. Cmdr. John C. Waldron Bridge, Dakota Radio Group reports.

Project coordinator Denae Johnson said the four-lane bridge will be 77 feet wide, 1,686 feet long, and will require as much steel found in 845 cars. It comes with a price of just under $50 million.

Johnson said the new bridge will be fairly close to the current one. She said the Missouri River will remain open to water traffic during the project, but people will need to keep their distance from all equipment.

The project is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 2023.

A 2016 study done by the SDDOT concluded the original John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge, built in 1962, has reached the end of its useful life and needs to be replaced. The current structure carries traffic from US Highways 14 and 83 and SD Highway 34 across the bridge that serves as the primary crossing point over the Missouri River between Fort Pierre and Pierre.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Krueger
South Dakota prison officials announce release of ‘high risk’ inmate
Photo courtesy of SiouxFalls.Business
Sanford CEO says he had COVID-19, says he will not wear a mask as a “symbolic gesture”
Sioux Falls reacts to mask mandate
Sioux Falls reacts to mask mandate
Sioux Falls Police Department
Man injured in shooting in southeast Sioux Falls
Stock graphic
I-29 crash near Watertown leaves 1 dead

Latest News

The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
In this June 13, 2017, file photo, Ivanka Trump joins her father, President Donald Trump, as...
NY probes Trump consulting payments that reduced his taxes
Pipestone businesses prepare for second shut down
Pipestone businesses prepare for second shut down
TenHaken: Challenge is finding consistent data on what works