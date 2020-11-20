Construction underway for new bridge connecting Pierre, Fort Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction has begun on a new bridge that will one day connect Pierre and Fort Pierre.

Engineers recently began underwater work on the new Lt. Cmdr. John C. Waldron Bridge, Dakota Radio Group reports.

Project coordinator Denae Johnson said the four-lane bridge will be 77 feet wide, 1,686 feet long, and will require as much steel found in 845 cars. It comes with a price of just under $50 million.

Johnson said the new bridge will be fairly close to the current one. She said the Missouri River will remain open to water traffic during the project, but people will need to keep their distance from all equipment.

The project is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 2023.

A 2016 study done by the SDDOT concluded the original John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge, built in 1962, has reached the end of its useful life and needs to be replaced. The current structure carries traffic from US Highways 14 and 83 and SD Highway 34 across the bridge that serves as the primary crossing point over the Missouri River between Fort Pierre and Pierre.

