Cooling Off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to be a little cooler today across the region. We won’t see anymore 60s and 70s for highs, but it will still be above average for this time of year. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s with plenty of sunshine and a light wind.

Over the weekend, we’ll start out with sunshine Saturday with temperatures remaining fairly comparable to Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday night, a quick-moving system is going to move through and bring us a chance for some light precipitation. This will start as rain and have a chance to turn into some light snow briefly Saturday night and into Sunday morning. By Sunday morning, the precipitation will be along and east of I-29 and then clouds will clear throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

Thanksgiving week will begin with sunshine on Monday with clouds increasing throughout the day. This will lead to another chance for a rain/snow mix Monday night and into Tuesday morning. This will be our only chance for precipitation for Thanksgiving week as we’ll dry out on Wednesday with sunshine returning. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s to near 50 out west. Thanksgiving Day looks to be dry with sunshine with highs climbing into the upper 40s to near 50.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.