COVID-19 claims 36 more lives in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials say 36 more people have died from COVID-19 as the state saw over 1,300 new cases Friday.

The new deaths bring the state’s total to 741. One victim was in their 50s, four were in their 60s, eight in their 70s, and 23 were over age 80.

The Department of Health reported 1,328 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing total known cases in the state to over 71,000. Active cases rose by over 500 to 18,407.

The only number that did not rise in the state Friday was the number of people currently hospitalized by the disease. That figure fell by four to 574.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.