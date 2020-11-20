Epidemiologist looks at pandemic numbers in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge here in South Dakota. But according to Governor Noem, the state is “doing well” statistically. In a news conference Wednesday, Noem refuted reports indicating the state is in a dire situation. She told people to look at the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center to check the facts for themselves.

Dakota News Now spoke with Jennifer Nuzzo, Lead Epidemiologist for the testing portion of Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. She says some of the data is concerning, such as test positivity. Currently South Dakota is 55.9 percent positive.

According to Nuzzo, South Dakota has a high test positivity, which suggests there are probably people affected by COVID who do not know it or are just not getting tested. So they are not being counted as a case, but could be spreading the infection.

Nuzzo says this indicates that more testing needs to be done in the state. An increase in case numbers is also something she says is concerning.

“Well to put things into perspective that the number of new cases on a per population basis that South Dakota is seeing is 4 times that of New York. So you know, you’re obviously a less dense state in terms of population. So to have that kind of per capita infection rate is quite worrisome,” said Nuzzo.

