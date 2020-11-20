Josh Buri announces on Twitter that he will be a Jackrabbit

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -And how about this for an early Thanksgiving or Christmas present for John Stiegelmeier of South Dakota State. Brookings running back Josh Buri, who transferred from Stewartsville, MN for his senior season will be playing his college football for the Jackrabbits. He made that announcement on his twitter page today.

Buri was sensational for the Bobcats and helped them made the 11-AA title game with a perfect record before the loss to Pierre in the Dome. He’s fast, strong and can even hurdle tacklers as we saw many times this fall.

