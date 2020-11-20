Advertisement

Local businesses commit to ‘Safer Sioux Falls’ pledge to slow COVID-19

Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As we all continue to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of businesses in Sioux Falls are banding together and pledging to help keep the community safe.

Earlier this week, the city launched the “Safer Sioux Falls Pledge” in collaboration with the Sioux Falls Development Foundation and the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.

“We looked at this and then with city hall to say what sort of effort can we make outside the law to gain some momentum around businesses promoting wellness for their employees, for their customers,” said Jeff Griffin, President and CEO of Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Nearly 500 businesses have already taken the pledge, indicating that they are taking part in mitigation efforts to help stop the spread of COVID.

This includes doing things like requiring facial coverings for customers and employees, supplying hand sanitizer, and promoting social distancing and daily health screenings.

Local kickboxing fitness gym, 9Round is one of the businesses taking the pledge.

“I think for the businesses it’s really the right thing to do. There wasn’t a lot more for us to add, we were pretty much doing everything that was already on the pledge. So it just gave us an opportunity to encourage our members,” said Rob Feller, Owner of 9Round Fitness.

605 Running Company is also taking part.

“It only made sense for us to participate in the pledge committing to things we’ve already been doing and just showing our support for our leaders,” said Greg Koch, Co-owner of 605 Running Company.

This pledge also helps people to make shopping decisions based on their comfort levels. The city is providing a map of all the businesses participating that people can use as a reference.

To find a map of all the businesses that have taken the pledge you can visit SiouxFalls.org/pledge.

