Lutmer wants to bring title back to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock on Friday

Lions are excited to bring home a championship
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCK RAPIDS, IA (Dakota News Now) -Zach Lutmer will lead the Lions of Central Lyon/George Little Rock into the state 2-A title game Friday in Cedar Falls.

Jay Rozeboom will tell you how good this Lions team is led by Zach Lutmer who is only a sophomore. Central Lyon/GLR won both games against Jay’s West Lyon team and last week in the semi-finals they rolled to a 41-0 victory thanks to a dominant game on both sides of the football.

Lutmer, who Curtis Eben told us Tuesday night has really been fun to watch, knows just how much one more win tomorrow would mean to everyone back home if they can win tomorrow. ”I think that our community deserves a state title. It’s been too many years that we haven’t been back here and I think that our community would love it,” says Zach.

The Lions do have a great tradition of winning and hard-nosed football. But is has been a while, since 2006. So they would love to finish off a perfect season Friday and bring the big trophy back to Rock Rapids, George and Little Rock.

