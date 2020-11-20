Advertisement

Murder charges dropped in Fall River County case

Thomas Lucero
Thomas Lucero (KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (AP) — Relatives of a homicide victim say they are distraught after learning that murder charges have been dismissed against the defendant in the Fall River County case because a key witness was found to be incompetent to testify.

Moses Dubray was found fatally shot in January 2017 a day after he walked away from a minimum-security prison in Rapid City.

Thirty-year-old Thomas Lucero was indicted eight months later for first-degree murder and an alternate second-degree murder charge.

The victim’s sister, Irene “Jay R” Mabin, said prosecutors told her the case was dropped because the key witness has been deemed mentally incompetent.

