Murder charges dropped in Fall River County case

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (AP) — Relatives of a homicide victim say they are distraught after learning that murder charges have been dismissed against the defendant in the Fall River County case because a key witness was found to be incompetent to testify.

Moses Dubray was found fatally shot in January 2017 a day after he walked away from a minimum-security prison in Rapid City.

Thirty-year-old Thomas Lucero was indicted eight months later for first-degree murder and an alternate second-degree murder charge.

The victim’s sister, Irene “Jay R” Mabin, said prosecutors told her the case was dropped because the key witness has been deemed mentally incompetent.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.